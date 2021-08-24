Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Photographers Chandra McCormick and Keith Calhoun Document New Orleans in Defiance of Disaster

By Fi Churchman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“A lot of our work was inundated by the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina. In the beginning we were literally throwing [work] away because all we saw was big bins of this nasty water. The ones that we kept, we put in a freezer; we thought that that would stop the deterioration. And so when we started working with them again, I can’t even explain what happened, but the transformation of the slides and the negatives was just… beautiful.”

