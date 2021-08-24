Photographers Chandra McCormick and Keith Calhoun Document New Orleans in Defiance of Disaster

Since 2007, Copeland’s of New Orleans in Southlake has delivered flavorful New Orleans flair in every bite of its Creole cuisine. Now it has reopened with even bolder flavors than ever before. Copeland’s casual yet festive atmosphere captures the heart and soul of southern Louisiana and combines it with the upscale comfort of Hilton hotels for an experience unlike any other. Copeland’s outdoor patios can be reserved for special events and accommodate 20-60 guests at a time. With executive chef Carl Chamberlain at the helm, Copeland’s food is scratch-made using only the freshest premium ingredients available. You can just taste the difference in every dish, whether it is traditional favorites like the New York Strip and the Brie, Strawberry and Almond salad or new dishes like the Herb Crusted Salmon and the Crab and Avocado Stack. With a new oyster bar debuting this fall, you’ll find new ways to experience New Orleans every time you dine at Copeland’s.