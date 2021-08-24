Photographers Chandra McCormick and Keith Calhoun Document New Orleans in Defiance of Disaster
“A lot of our work was inundated by the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina. In the beginning we were literally throwing [work] away because all we saw was big bins of this nasty water. The ones that we kept, we put in a freezer; we thought that that would stop the deterioration. And so when we started working with them again, I can’t even explain what happened, but the transformation of the slides and the negatives was just… beautiful.”artreview.com
