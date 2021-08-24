Colin Hanks Reveals His Father Tom Hanks Taught Him That His Acting Career Is 'A Marathon & It’s Not A Sprint'

We've over 15 years since the release of the first Wedding Crashers but the talk of a sequel has never been stronger. Star Owen Wilson has spoken about a script having been written, with a potential start date for this month having previously been mentioned in the press. In a new interview the actor says that if the audience really wants them to make another film, they will, "I guess if the people rise up and demand it, then who are we to say no?" Wilson said to Esquire's Explain This. "Vince and I have been talking about when this pandemic ends, maybe, crashing some weddings in real life just to celebrate a return to normalcy. So maybe we'll get some inspiration from that."