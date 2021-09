FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Fantasy football can change on a dime. Just this past week, there have been season-ending injuries, as well as a trade, that have changed the landscape of the running back position. Later today, NFL teams will be required to make their final cuts and begin to shape their initial 53-man rosters. From there, released players will be free to sign with any team, changing the game that much more. With all of this in mind, how fantasy football managers are drafting toward the beginning of the season is also changing. See how the most recent news has impacted the latest mock draft results. Don’t be the one blindsided at your fantasy football draft because you haven’t been paying attention.