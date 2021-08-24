Cancel
Sports

Paralympics open in empty stadium — just like Olympics

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — The Paralympics began Tuesday in the same empty National Stadium — during the same pandemic — as the opening and closing ceremonies of the recently completed Tokyo Olympics. Japanese Emperor Naruhito got it all started again, this time under the theme “We Have Wings.” Among the few...

Douglas Emhoff
Kamala Harris
Thomas Bach
#National Stadium#Ap#Japanese#International Olympic
Asia
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
