It is the northeast coastal town where locals sometimes joke that the weather is grey, drizzly and bracing – and the winters are even worse.Now, however, Hartlepool is hoping its future can be transformed by sunshine.Three massive solar farms are to be built within a five-mile radius of each other on the outskirts of this Teesside port – effectively turning it into the UK’s most unlikely solar powerhouse.Individually, it is thought all three sites – dotted on farmland along the A19 – would be among the top 10 biggest such energy farms in the country if they were opened today.But...