Palmer Museum opens vibrant, timely exhibition of Asian and Asian American art
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – This fall the Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State opens "Global Asias: Contemporary Asian and Asian American Art from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation." This major exhibition features the cosmopolitan, exuberant, and subtly subversive work of 15 artists of Asian heritage who are adept at crossing borders – not only physical ones but also those in media, styles, genre and materials. Global Asias is the first large-scale exhibition to highlight the impressive scope and diversity of the Jordan Schnitzer Foundation’s collection of contemporary Asian and Asian American art. The exhibition will premiere at the Palmer Aug. 28 through Dec. 12, before embarking on a national tour.news.psu.edu
