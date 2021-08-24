Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Palmer Museum opens vibrant, timely exhibition of Asian and Asian American art

The Daily Collegian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – This fall the Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State opens "Global Asias: Contemporary Asian and Asian American Art from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation." This major exhibition features the cosmopolitan, exuberant, and subtly subversive work of 15 artists of Asian heritage who are adept at crossing borders – not only physical ones but also those in media, styles, genre and materials. Global Asias is the first large-scale exhibition to highlight the impressive scope and diversity of the Jordan Schnitzer Foundation’s collection of contemporary Asian and Asian American art. The exhibition will premiere at the Palmer Aug. 28 through Dec. 12, before embarking on a national tour.

news.psu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hokusai
Person
Takashi Murakami
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Asian American#American Art#Contemporary Art#Palmer Museum#The Palmer Museum Of Art#Penn State#Contemporary Asian#His Family Foundation#All Asian Americans#Pacific Islanders#Japanese Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Museums
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
Kelleigh Michanichou

Frist Art Museum presents American Art Deco

NASHVILLE, TN — The Frist Art Museum presents “American Art Deco: Designing for the People,1918-1939” from Oct. 8, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022. This exhibition will explore an in-depth examination of international styles that inspired decorative arts, fine arts, architecture, and design in the 1920s and 1930s.
Marquette, MInmu.edu

NMU Art Museum Hosts Two Exhibitions

Northern Michigan University's DeVos Art Museum has two ongoing exhibitions: “Personal to Political,” which is open for viewing through Oct. 31; and “Regional Perspectives by Women Artists,” which will be on display through 2022. The museum will also host “Cynthia Cote STILL: an Installation of Drawings and Objects” Monday, Oct. 4-Saturday, Dec.11.
MuseumsOnward State

Penn State Symbolically Breaks Ground On New Palmer Museum Of Art

Penn State hosted a ceremony Friday afternoon at the Arboretum to symbolically break ground on the university’s new Palmer Museum of Art. The 71,000-square-foot building design technically broke ground in July and should open by fall 2023. The museum has a permanent collection of more than 10,000 works of art, including one of the finest collections of American art.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

String together museums, galleries and street art for a vibrant tour of Los Angeles

Note: Due to COVID-19 precautions in Los Angeles County, an indoor mask mandate reinstated in July remains in effect. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask indoors. Museums in this article have taken additional precautions that include booking tickets in advance to ensure social distancing. Check museum websites as you plan your trip as rules are subject to change.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Huntington Museum of Art presents exhibition of contemporary art

HUNTINGTON — A new exhibit titled “Community Trust Bank Presents: The Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for West Virginia” will be on view at the Huntington Museum of Art now through Nov. 28. A documentary film about art collectors Dorothy and Herbert Vogel is scheduled tentatively to be presented in HMA’s Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 as part of the Tuesday Tour Series. Admission to the documentary film showing is free.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

American Visionary Art Museum, Maryland Food Bank Win John Oliver’s Contest; Baltimore Museum To Exhibit Weird Works

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Visionary Art Museum is one of five winners of a unique competition organized by John Oliver, host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight.” In November, the gallery will host three unusual pieces from the show’s collection. AVAM and the Maryland Food Bank will each receive $10,000 from Oliver. What’s being called “Last Week Tonight’s Gallery for Cultural Enrichment” will begin its tour Sept. 7 at the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. “We are thrilled!” AVAM founder Rebecca Hoffberger said in a statement. “Firstly, we were deeply moved that Mr. Oliver recognized and cared that the COVID pandemic and...
University, FLThe Daily Collegian

Palmer Museum of Art celebrates groundbreaking for new building

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State celebrated the beginning of construction of its new building with a ceremonial groundbreaking on Friday, Aug. 27, at the new museum site neighboring the H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens in The Arboretum at Penn State. Construction of the 71,000-square-foot museum, which will replace the current building on campus, began in late July. The new museum, designed by Allied Works Architecture and projected to open in fall 2023, will substantially boost accessibility to the University’s art collections for students, faculty, staff and the public.
Athens, OHohio.edu

The Kennedy Museum of Art opens intermedia exhibition, LACUNA

The Kennedy Museum of Art and two College of Fine Arts faculty members recently opened a new exhibit, LACUNA, on Friday, Aug. 20. LACUNA is an intermedia exhibition of work that merges collaborative practices between visual art and theatrical modes. The installation features sculptures, moving images, and an audio soundscape.
El Paso, TXelpasoinc.com

Museum of art exhibits focus on social class, environment

Two exhibits at the El Paso Museum of Art showcase print media by influential Mexican artists and abstract landscape photography. The first, “El Taller De Gráfica Popular,” provided an in-depth look at print media – posters, flyers, portfolios and booklets – created by the “taller,” or workshop, artist collective during Mexico’s post-revolutionary years. It was founded by artists Leopoldo Méndez, Luis Arena, and Pablo O’Higgins in Mexico City in 1937 and addressed the growing wealth and educational disparities between the social classes of Mexico.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Dallas Museum of Art Debuts Three Contemporary Art Exhibitions This September

Next month, the Dallas Museum of Art will present three contemporary art exhibitions. September 14 brings two premieres: “Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia” and “Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino.” Those will be followed on September 26 by “What Could Be Has Not Yet,” an exhibition by the New York artist Naudline Pierre.
MuseumsThe Eagle Times

'Letters and Stitches': Temporary exhibit at American Precision Museum

WINDSOR, Vt. — The American Precision Museum’s new temporary exhibit, “Letters and Stitches,” featuring typewriters and sewing machines opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. This special selection of items is drawn from the Museum’s archives and remains on exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Sept....
Long Beach, CAPosted by
@wearemitu

The Museum Of Latin American Art Held An Exhibit Showcasing the Stunning Artwork Of Unaccompanied Migrant Children

When we hear of migrant children, we immediately conjure up images of minors being held in cages, being separated from their parents, and other sorts of horrifying stories we see in the media. And indeed, these migrant children have been through trauma. But, underneath it all, they are still children. The most recent exhibit at the Museum of Latin American Art illustrated that fact to the world.
Garrett, INEvening Star

Museum exhibits feature photos, jewelry art, whirligigs

GARRETT — An exhibit featuring 50 of Al Harding’s photographs, jewelry art and whirligigs will be on exhibit at the Garrett Museum of Art. The exhibit opens at the museum from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and runs through Nov. 7. The museum is located at 100 S. Randolph St. Between 1973...
Williamsburg, VAwydaily.com

New Textile Exhibitions at the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg (AMCW) have two new exhibitions that examine textile arts. In July, the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum introduced The Art of the Quilter in the museum’s Foster and Muriel McCarl Gallery. The three-year exhibition will display a variety of different quilts from the nineteenth century through today. Each year of the exhibition, twelve examples will be placed on display.
Visual ArtThe Daily Collegian

School of Visual Arts to kick off Anderson Lecture Series on Sept. 13

The Penn State School of Visual Arts announced its fall 2021 lineup for the John M. Anderson Endowed Lecture Series, which will be presented via Zoom and is free and open to the public. Pre-registration for each lecture is required via the links below. Nekisha Durrett. Monday, Sept. 13, at...
Visual Artseehafernews.com

Art Forward: Expert Artisans Featured in Rahr-West Art Museum Exhibit

The following article was written by Diana Bolander, Assistant Director/Curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum. Patrick Burke and Randy Sahli, two of the makers featured in the Manitowoc Cabinet exhibit are somewhat hesitant to refer to themselves as artists and prefer the term artisan. The word artisan is often overused in consumer culture, but to be frank, Burke and Sahli are expert craftspeople. Historically the line is blurry between art and craft and they both are more interested in function than aesthetics, though one might not make that distinction looking at their creations. Burke and Sahli earned their expertise through hard, dedicated work in apprentice programs rather than taking the university path. Their education focused on the application of skill and precision, as well as intense research on aesthetics, art history, and contemporary trends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy