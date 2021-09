With the justification of the September 11 attacks on the United States, then-U.S. President George W. Bush, with congressional support, began the most-recent Afghanistan War on October 7, 2001. After the initial “shock and awe” of the situation, and after it became apparent that the conflict would last, critics of President Bush theorized several reasons that President Bush would engage in Afghanistan that included a search for control of oil from the Middle East. The official explanation was that they had tracked Al Qaeda and its leaders to the mountains of Afghanistan and were conducting the war to retrieve them and bring them to justice, and to disrupt further terrorist groups from taking control of the country.