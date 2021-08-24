Cancel
Lifestyle

Ask a Stoner: Can Edibles Make You Gassy?

By Herbert Fuego
Westword
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Stoner: Do edibles make you gassy and bloated sometimes, or is that just me?. Dear Arielle: Plenty of good stuff — pasta, beer, red meat, ice cream — makes me gassy and bloated, but that doesn't stop me from indulging. Since I stopped dumping herb into brownie batter over a decade ago, the only thing that makes me sick is when I eat too much sugar in a weed candy bar. Typically, it’s the other ingredients in edibles that bump around our guts.

