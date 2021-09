Thomas Tuchel opted for “suffering” to describe large swathes of play against “a very strong Liverpool side”, where “the pressure was high, the energy was high” – and that was before Chelsea had to hit ultra-obstructive mode due to being a man down.Jurgen Klopp took a breath and smiled before offering: “It’s rare to get this kind of enjoyment. The intensity the teams put in was really incredible.”Both managers enjoyed Saturday evening’s encounter at Anfield for contrasting reasons, but there was one common conclusion: this was a heavyweight battle, these are certified title candidates.Anyone else with ambitions of perching at...