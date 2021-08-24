Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Boxing Real or Not: Pacquiao was better than Mayweather; Woodley will put an end to Jake Paul's run

By Mike Coppinger
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManny Pacquiao has likely fought his last fight, and while it wasn't viewed in this way heading into Saturday in Las Vegas, the bout against Yordenis Ugas may have been the passing-of-the-torch moment the welterweight division has desperately needed. Pacquiao will almost certainly step away from the sport to focus on his political career in the Philippines, but boxing fans will always be focused on the "what if," especially involving Floyd Mayweather. Did Pacquiao do enough in his career to eclipse Floyd's legacy? As for Ugas, he's now set up to be a superstar at welterweight. Is he No. 1 in the division?

www.espn.com

Comments / 15

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Spence Jr.
Person
Caleb Truax
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#Paul Will#Combat#Ufc#Mma#Oscar De La Hoya#Plant#Welterweights#Cuban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jorge Masvidal Leaks Jake Paul ‘Murder’ Claim

UFC star Jorge Masvidal believes that Tyron Woodley is going to decimate Jake Paul. Paul and Woodley are scheduled for a bout on August 29 which will air on Showtime PPV. Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion, and he never had a pro boxing match. Paul is 3-0 as a pro boxer and is fresh off a first-round TKO victory over Woodley’s friend and training partner, Ben Askren.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jamie Foxx ‘Embarrassed’ By Manny Pacquiao In Video

Star Jamie Foxx recently was spotted and asked what he thought about the Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas. Jamie didn’t have much to say, but what Jamie did say really did explain what many of us thought….Manny Pacquiao ‘Owes Money’ To UFC Fighter. In a recent YouTube video, Jamie Foxx...
Combat Sportsdexerto.com

Jake Paul’s payout for Tyron Woodley fight revealed

Jake Paul is set for his biggest boxing payday yet if reported figures for his fight with Tyron Woodley are to be believed. As the YouTuber boxing game continues to get bigger and bigger, the Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – are at the forefront of things. The pair...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Exposes ‘Fixed’ Jake Paul Fight

Tyron Woodley told the MMA Hour about what Floyd Mayweather told him after his loss to Jake Paul. Mayweather believes Woodley won the fight, “Floyd just said, you know, um, Floyd don’t like when I talk about a lot of technique and stuff that we work on. He’s really secretive with that. But it was some things that I did really well that he said I should have did more of. He did say just a little bit more output. He did feel like I won the fight. He said, ‘You know, I told you that he (Jake Paul) was going to be kind of scared of you. You’ve been there before’. He said, ‘He ain’t been hit with no sh** yet. We’re gonna see how he responds’. He said, ‘You’ve been hit with four-ounce gloves, and you can take it. Let’s see how he deals with that’.”
Scottsdale, AZWrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul & Woman Throw Punches In Leaked Video

The Youtubers-turned-pro- boxers Logan Paul and Jake Paul were recently spotted shadow boxing. Amanda Serrano, who is the unified featherweight world champion recently took to her Twitter account and posted a video clip. It saw her throwing some punches as she was alongside Paul Brothers, doing some shadow boxing. She...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao Paycheck For Ugas Fight Leaks

Manny Pacquiao is definitely one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Manny Pacquiao also dropped a huge Logan Paul bombshell. Manny Pacquiao also faced off against Cuban boxing champion Yordenis Ugas on August 21st as Errol Spence Jr could not compete due to an eye injury. However, the match did not go the way anyone would have anticipated as Yordenis Ugas shockingly defeated Manny Pacquiao with a unanimous decision win (115-113, 116-112, 116-112) and defended his WBA (Super) welterweight title successfully.
UFCPosted by
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley LIVE: Latest updates and result as YouTuber edges former UFC champion

YouTube star Jake Paul outpointed UFC champion Tyron Woodley to remain unbeaten and move to 4-0 as a professional boxer.The favourite going into the fight, Paul was the busier boxer, according to the stats, and managed to convince two of the judges - whose scorecards have now been revealed.Paul did have to weather a storm in the fourth round when he was stunned by a looping right hand by Woodley. But in truth, Woodley failed to capitalise and his cautious approach cost him a genuine chance of winning the fight. Woodley then demanded a rematch once the official decision had...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Bad Remark’ To Tyron Woodley Leaks?

The Youtube star Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) recently said that the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is underestimating him, as their eight-round boxing clash is around the corner. While Paul is taking part in his fourth bout, Woodley is making his pro boxing debut. Woodley is the most experienced fighter that Paul has ever faced.
Real Estatemanofmany.com

Inside Floyd Mayweather’s New $24 Million Miami Beach Mansion

We’ve already peered into the monstrous Las Vegas pad that boxing legend Floyd Mayweather calls home, but 50-0 fighter isn’t close to being done yet. A property mogul, ‘Money’ has amassed an incredible number of homes across the US, including a USD$26 million LA pad complete with a wine wall and a home base that features its own vineyard. But for all his riches, Floyd Mayweather’s latest USD$18 million (AUD$24 million) Maimi Beach mansion may have topped them all.
Las Vegas, NVUSA Today

Photos: Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas make their grand arrivals

Yordenis Ugas defends his welterweight title against Manny Pacquiao on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They made their ceremonial arrivals at the venue on Tuesday, kicking off the week’s events leading up to the pay-per-view fight. Here are images from Tuesday. All photos by Sean Michael Ham /...
Las Vegas, NVYardbarker

Manny Pacquiao had to be spoon-fed by wife Jinkee after boxing loss

Manny Pacquiao needed some extra special care from his wife Jinkee after his boxing loss to Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nev. Pacquiao lost a unanimous decision to Ugas, who was a fill-in opponent after Errol Spence Jr. got hurt. The 42-year-old Filipino boxing legend suffered a cut over his left eye and had blurry vision in his right eye after the defeat.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Admits To ‘Rigging’ Huge Fight

YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Logan Paul had survived the eight-round exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather as the outcome saw a draw. Many people who took to social media had raised the question if Mayweather took it easier than normal on Paul. Floyd Mayweather might have taken it easier on Logan Paul. Mayweather...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

New fears over Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder after Manny Pacquiao blow

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III quickly became the savior of boxing after the welterweight division suffered an almighty blow this week. Manny Pacquiao facing a new opponent on August 21st has immediately set boxing fans’ hearts racing over a possible 2021 washout. The Filipino legend battles Yordenis Ugas in...
NFLcbslocal.com

Jake Paul Says If He Could Fight Any Football Player, It Would Be Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jake Paul is getting ready for a much-anticipated boxing match this weekend, but he’s still taunting a popular Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. Paul, a YouTube star and professional boxer, said if he could fight any football player, it would be JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was all part of the promotion for this weekend’s boxing match between Paul and former MMA fighter Tyrone Woodley.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Tyron Woodley tells fight fans not to get it twisted: “Dana White and I, we made millions of dollars together”

Tyron Woodley and Dana White may have butted heads in recent weeks, but the former UFC champion does not want fight fans to get things twisted. Woodley (19-7-1) parted ways with the UFC following four straight setbacks under the promotional banner. During that rough stretch, ‘T-Wood’ suffered losses to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Shortly after his contract had expired, Woodley signed on for a boxing match with YouTube sensation Jake Paul.
CelebritiesFanSided

What is Jake Paul’s net worth in 2021?

What is Jake Paul’s net worth as an influencer and boxer in 2021? The celebrity YouTuber is racking in the cash thanks to multiple revenue streams. Jake Paul made his name as a YouTube star. Now he’s trying to legitimize himself as a boxer. It’s really all about pride because...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...

Comments / 0

Community Policy