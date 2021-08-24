Boxing Real or Not: Pacquiao was better than Mayweather; Woodley will put an end to Jake Paul's run
Manny Pacquiao has likely fought his last fight, and while it wasn't viewed in this way heading into Saturday in Las Vegas, the bout against Yordenis Ugas may have been the passing-of-the-torch moment the welterweight division has desperately needed. Pacquiao will almost certainly step away from the sport to focus on his political career in the Philippines, but boxing fans will always be focused on the "what if," especially involving Floyd Mayweather. Did Pacquiao do enough in his career to eclipse Floyd's legacy? As for Ugas, he's now set up to be a superstar at welterweight. Is he No. 1 in the division?www.espn.com
Comments / 15