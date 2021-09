T-Mobile says it’s investigating claims of a major data breach that may affect as many as 100 million of its customers. A message spotted on an underground forum on Sunday, August 15, came from someone claiming to be in possession of personal data belonging to 100 million people. The message made no mention of T-Mobile, but when the poster was contacted by news site Motherboard, it became apparent that the mobile company’s customers were at the center of the alleged hack. The figure of 100 million would be remarkable as it’s almost equal to T-Mobile’s entire customer base.