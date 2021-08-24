Krust: “Great artists, painters, musicians, designers, dancers: they’ve transcended the genre”
This month’s feature interview is with Krust, currently riding high with the remix version of last year’s superb ‘The Edge of Everything’ album. Krust’s ‘The Edge of Everything’ album from last year was a bold, boundary-stretching tech funk collection that took the components of drum & bass and rearranged them into slick, hyper futurist new forms. Prior to release, Krust had taken a hiatus, “reconditioning” himself via extensive research and the launch of a parallel career as a coach and mentor. Crosstown Rebels have just released a remixed version of the album featuring superb reworks from the likes of Masters At Work, UNKLE, Hodge, Four Tet and Calibre so we took the opportunity to talk to Krust about his working methods and the psychology of creativity via a lively, fun and fascinating Zoom conversation.www.attackmagazine.com
