Of all the fast food debates, one that will always live on is determining which french fries are the best. Of course, we’ve got the classic McDonald’s fries that you can’t go wrong with, but you’ve also got Arby’s curly fries, Burger King’s fries, Popeyes cajun fries, and of course, the Chick-fil-A waffle fries. The list can go on and on. But for someone who has dietary restrictions — like being vegan or vegetarian — the french fry options are limited.