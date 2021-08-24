Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

$500,000 for a Picture of a Rock NFT Says Where the Cycle Is

By Jared Dillian
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few nights ago, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun announced on Twitter that he had paid half-a-million dollars for a picture of a rock with laser eyes. It wasn’t even a good picture of a rock. It had little to no artistic merit, like most of the non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Whether it’s the original cryptokitties, or the penguins wearing hats, or the rocks, it is all crypto-community internet kitsch, a big inside joke that none of us are supposed to get except for the cool crypto kids. The geeks buy and sell these “assets,” driving prices up to unsustainable heights, while the rest of us just shrug. We just don’t get it, they say. I get it perfectly well.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Hirst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#The Rock#Bloomberg Lp#Twitter#Gamestop Corp#Apple Inc#Beanie Babies#Nft#American#Bloomberg Lp#The Daily Dirtnap#Mauldin Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
Related
Marketscryptopotato.com

What are Ether Rocks? Meet the NFT Digital Rocks Craze

Selling for millions of dollars, Ether Rocks were here for years now. However, they became popular only recently, following the NFTs hype. What are they, are they valuable, and is it just another hype?. The cryptocurrency space has repeatedly taught us that with time anything can be valuable, even a...
Petsu.today

Justin Sun Brags About Buying Ethereum Pet Rock NFT for $611K

In case you thought that things couldn’t get more absurd and ludicrous after the canine coin mania, people are now throwing hundreds of thousands of dollars at some cartoonish drawings of rocks that were issued as non-fungible tokens on the Ethereum blockchain all the way back in 2017. Tron CEO...
MarketsNew York Post

Someone actually paid $1.3M for an NFT cartoon rock

The NFT trend has reached rock bottom. On Monday night, an anonymous buyer purchased a computer-based illustration of a rock with 400 ethererum (ETH), a cryptocurrency with the current equivalent value of over $1.3 million. The geologic doodle, supplied from the free clipart website goodfreephotos.com, is one of a series...
MarketsCNBC

Somebody just paid $1.3 million for a picture of a rock

Clipart of a rock just sold for 400 ether, or about $1.3 million, late Monday afternoon. The transaction marks the latest sale of EtherRock, a brand of crypto collectible that's been around since 2017 – making it one of the oldest non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the block. Clip art of...
MarketsGreenwichTime

What Are Authenticated NFTs, and Where Is the NFT Industry Going?

Investor and entrepreneur Nick Rose Ntertsas moved to the United States in his 20s and worked as a consultant for Ron Burkle and The Yucaipa Companies. Today, he's the founder and CEO of blockchain company Ethernity Chain, which recently partnered with Lionel Messi to release an authentic NFT collection. Ntertsas...
MarketsPosted by
Vice

Someone Bought an NFT of a Free Clipart Rock for $1.3 Million

Three weeks ago, a four-year-old NFT project called EtherRock suddenly went viral, sending prices skyrocketing. The premise is simple: 100 images of the same cartoon rock, each tinted a slightly different color, attached to 100 NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. According to the collection’s pseudonymous developer, the rock image was pulled from the online clipart database goodfreephotos.com.
Visual ArtRegister Citizen

'The Lost Leonardo' Review: An Enthralling Art-World Mystery That Only Starts By Asking: Is It or Isn't It?

Early in “The Lost Leonardo,” there is one of those whoa! moments that can make you think that no movie is more gripping than a great documentary mystery about the art world. In 2005, two dealers stumble onto an obscure painting of Jesus Christ, his hand raised in a sacramental gesture, that’s being offered at auction in New Orleans. They think the painting has…something. So they team up to purchase it for $1,175. Much of the canvas has been painted over, and after they bring it to the noted art restorer Dianne Modestini, she goes to work on it, removing layers of varnish and overpainting to uncover an image that is striking but damaged, dotted with white blotches and streaks, like emanations of a lightning flash. But as she starts the process of restoration, filling in the colors, teasing out a buried layer that shows the thumb in a different position (an indication that the painting is not a copy), then gets to Jesus’s mouth, she is struck by a revelation. The lips are drawn with no line — an invisible dark touch of suggestion. The mouth perfectly matches that of the Mona Lisa. She declares, right then and there, that this is a Leonardo. For art lovers, it’s like witnessing a virgin birth.
Durham, NHunh.edu

Artist At Sea

A new exhibition, "Wendy Klemperer: Artist at Sea," will be on view at the UNH Museum of Art beginning Aug. 30 and running through Oct. 15, 2021. The Museum of Art and programs are open to the public free of charge. In 2019, Wendy Klemperer joined Dr. Jennifer Miksis-Olds, director...
Public Safetydecrypt.co

Poly Network Hacker Says Exploit Was Just ‘For Fun’

The major DeFi exploits raise bigger questions. Image: Unsplash. Crypto’s largest heist continues to unfold like a cyberpunk reality show. In the latest episode, the hacker that stole around $600 million worth of crypto from cross-chain interoperability platform Poly Network conducted an AMA-style (Ask-Me-Anything) tell-all last night, answering questions about their motivations and plans.
Sciencebuzzfeednews.com

A Big Study About Honesty Turns Out To Be Based On Fake Data

A landmark study that endorsed a simple way to curb cheating is going to be retracted nearly a decade later after a group of scientists found that it relied on faked data. According to the 2012 paper, when people signed an honesty declaration at the beginning of a form, rather than the end, they were less likely to lie. A seemingly cheap and effective method to fight fraud, it was adopted by at least one insurance company, tested by government agencies around the world, and taught to corporate executives. It made a splash among academics, who cited it in their own research more than 400 times.
Museumstalesbuzz.com

9/11 museum scrapping 20th anniversary memorial is a disgrace

As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack looms, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum is crying poverty for the second year in a row. This time, it says it can’t afford to mount special exhibitions planned to mark the two-decade milestone. In 2020, the twin-beam “Tribute in...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Android Police

YouTube is adding a new video scrubbing gesture

Last year, YouTube removed one of the most useful features in its app: the ability to tap anywhere on the seek bar to skip to that moment in the video. Apparently, accidental taps were frustrating some users so instead of making it an optional setting, the feature was completely scrubbed (pun intended). Now, a new gesture might make that regressive change a little more palatable.
Public Safetycryptonews.com

Crypto Trader’s Murder Blamed On Social Media Bragging

In what some see as yet another cautionary tale, the recent tragic killing of teenage Brazilian crypto trader Wesley Pessano Santarem has been linked to the lavish lifestyle the victim had been showcasing on his social media accounts - reminding crypto holders of the importance of safeguarding not only their funds, but their lives.
DesignPosted by
ARTnews

Tiffany Spotlights Basquiat in Ad, Design Pioneer Alan Heller Dies, and More: Morning Links for August 24, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT IS ONLY TUESDAY, but it is already a banner week for marketing campaigns wielding art. Visa said that it acquired one of Larva Labs’ CryptoPunk NFTs for its collection for about $150,000, ARTnews reports. In an email, Visa’s crypto head said that the punks represent “the beginnings of a new chapter for digital commerce.” Meanwhile, Tiffany & Co. has Beyoncé and Jay-Z posing with a 1982 Jean-Michel Basquiat painted a color that suggests Tiffany’s famed blue. The brand was recently purchased by LVMH, whose chief is nine-figure-billionaire (and ARTnews Top 200 Collector) Bernard Arnault. His son, Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of products and communications at the jeweler, told WWD, of Basquiat, “We know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy