SEEN: Twilight Picnic for the Parks and Cindystock

By Patricia Sheridan, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 8 days ago

Aug. 24—Nearly 400 guests made their way to Hartwood Acres Saturday evening for Twilight Picnic for the Parks, a benefit for the Allegheny County Parks Foundation. Benny Benack III came in from New York City to entertain for the party and sit-down dinner catered by the Fluted Mushroom. Pinwheel centerpieces caught the gentle breeze and mimicked the meadow's flowers as planned by Nancy Byrnes Events designers.

