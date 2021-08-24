SEEN: Twilight Picnic for the Parks and Cindystock
Aug. 24—Nearly 400 guests made their way to Hartwood Acres Saturday evening for Twilight Picnic for the Parks, a benefit for the Allegheny County Parks Foundation. Benny Benack III came in from New York City to entertain for the party and sit-down dinner catered by the Fluted Mushroom. Pinwheel centerpieces caught the gentle breeze and mimicked the meadow's flowers as planned by Nancy Byrnes Events designers.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0