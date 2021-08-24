The DIY way to move groundwater away from your home

Q: Lately, I’ve noticed mold on my window sills. I wipe it away, but it still keeps coming back. Is this a big deal? What’s the best way to treat this problem?. A: Mold can be more than a household hassle: It can cause damage to a home and pose a health risk to sensitive populations and compromise a home’s air quality. The best way to treat mold on window sills is to eliminate the wet or humid conditions causing the growth. Before tackling this issue, identify whether you’re dealing with mold or mildew, as the two share similarities and should be treated differently. For mold growth, you’ll first need to identify the source of the problem by checking for leaks or condensation in the windows. Specific cleaning products can get rid of small areas of mold growth, but larger areas may require professional help.