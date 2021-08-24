Cancel
Gardening

The DIY way to move groundwater away from your home

By Tim Carter
Seattle Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs your home plagued by a wet basement or crawl space, with water entering whenever it rains. Or maybe your yard is bog-like, rendering it useless in the wet season. If so, you’ll be happy to learn that you can have a dry yard and crawl space for less than $500 and a few weekends of moderate labor. The key is capturing the subsurface water, or groundwater, that is causing the issue and redirecting it away from your home to another area of the property.

#Soil Erosion#Water Wells#Surface Water#Ground Water#Diy
