SGMF sets up regional committee in Apac

naturalgasworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel APAC membership comprises around 35 companies from segments including shipowners, ports and shipyards. London-based Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) on August 23 said it has set up its first regional committee in the Asia Pacific (Apac). The new body's...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Greek shipowner acquires LNGC trio

CPLP says the LNG market "is exhibiting strong long-term fundamentals." Greek shipowner Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) said on August 31 it had acquired three 174,000-m3 X-DF LNG carriers from CGC Operating Corp. for nearly $600mn. The vessels, built at South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard, are Aristos I, completed...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Shell sanctions Timi gas project off Malaysia

The Timi development features SSB’s first wellhead platform that is powered by a solar and wind hybrid renewable power system. Shell on August 30 announced that it had taken a final investment decision on the Timi gas development project off Malaysia. It is partnered with Petronas and Brunei Energy Exploration at the project.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Mitsubishi to develop ammonia combustion systems

Mitsubishi Power recently conducted combustion tests for ammonia and coal co-firing and ammonia-exclusive firing using a small-scale combustion test furnace. Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, plans to develop combustion equipment that can utilise ammonia as a fuel, it said on August 26. By allowing the use...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Petronas output increases in H1

The Malaysian company in early August delivered its first carbon-neutral cargo of LNG. Malaysian energy company Petronas reported August 27 that total production during the first half of the year increased 4% over the same period in 2020, due in part to higher demand. Petronas recorded daily average production of...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

SK E&S plans major push into hydrogen, green LNG

The expansion will increase the value of the company five-fold to 35 trillion won ($30.2bn), it said. South Korea’s SK E&S, a unit of SK Group, plans to produce 280,000 metric tons (mt)/year of blue hydrogen and 10mn mt/yr of green LNG by 2025, it said on September 1. The company also plans to produce 30,000 mt/yr of liquid hydrogen and 7 GW of renewable energy.
Industrygetmarketreport.com

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market

The report “Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, by Service (Well Plugging And Abandonment, Project Management, Engineering And Planning, Permitting And Regulatory Compliance, Platform Preparation, Conductor Removal, and Mobilization And Demobilization Of Derrick Barges), by Depth (Shallow Water and Deepwater), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global offshore decommissioning market is projected to grow from US$ 6.43 billion in 2019 to US$ 10.64 Billion by 2029. The global offshore decommissioning market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period, owing to flourishing offshore oil and gas exploration and production activities. Furthermore, rising demand offshore decommissioning activities for fuel is driving growth of the global offshore decommissioning market.
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

Gazprom sticks to pricing strategy after record quarter

It will still sell a chunk of its gas on oil indexed contracts where it can add value through flexible offerings. Russia's national gas company Gazprom is expecting a bumper couple of years, as it looks at the forward price curve, the strong demand for gas in Europe and counts the revenues from the first half year. Its Q2 net income had come in at 10% above the forecast of Sova Capital, the Moscow-based brokerage told NGW, even though its revenues fell 2% short of the expectation. Exports to Europe were up 16% while China...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Sinopec's southwest unit ramps up gas output

Shale gas production was sharply higher. Sinopec’s southwest branch has produced 5.14bn m3 of natural gas during the January 1-August 30 period, up 23% year/year, the Chinese state-run company said on August 31. The shale gas output during the period was 928mn m3, up 190% yr/yr. Sinopec had completed the...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Korea's POSCO & partners to develop liquid CO2 carrier

The proposed vessel would be built by 2025. [image credit: POSCO]. South Korean steelmaker POSCO has teamed up with shipbuilding group Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), KSOE's subsidiary Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), classification society Lloyd's Register and the Liberian ship registry to develop a liquefied CO2 carrier by 2025, the companies said on August 27.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

How Zendesk is gearing up for growth in APAC

Wendy Johnstone, senior vice-president and chief operating officer (COO) for Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Japan at Zendesk, was appointed at an opportune time when organisations across the region have been spurred by the pandemic to deliver better customer experiences through digital channels. According to IDC, many organisations in the region have...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Chinese gas demand up 17% in Jan-Jul

The consumption in July was also sharply higher. China’s gas consumption in the first seven months of the year was 211.1bn m3, up 17.1% year/year, the National Development and Reform Commission said on September 1. The consumption in July was 28.37bn m3, up 15.2% yr/yr. China’s natural gas imports via...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Russia & Japan sign LNG supply deal at Eastern Economic Forum

Russia and Japan have signed a statement of intent on sustainable energy cooperation between the two countries at the 6th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that kicked off in Russia's Vladivostok on Thursday. The document, signed by Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Japan's Minister of Trade, Economy and Industry Hiroshi...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Energean cuts carbon intensity by 19% in H1

The company's carbon intensity now stands at 18 kg/barrel of oil equivalent. Mediterranean-focused Energean cut the carbon intensity of its operations by 19% in the first half versus the level in 2020, the company reported on September 2 in its financial results. Energean became ...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Serica brings third Rhum well online off UK

R3 was first drilled by former operator BP in 2005 but was never put into production. London-listed Serica Energy said on September 2 it had brought online a third well at the Rhum gas field in the UK North Sea, boosting the project's flow rate from 26,000 to 34,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Novatek signs clean tech deals with Japan

The deals cover hydrogen, ammonia, carbon capture utilisation and storage and renewable energy. Novatek has signed preliminary deals with Japan's economy ministry and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) on developing low-carbon projects, the Russian LNG exporter said on September 2. The memorandum of cooperation with the ministry covers...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Armour appoints Jeff Schrull as the CEO of McArthur Oil & Gas

McArthur Oil & Gas will be demerged from Sydney-listed Armour through an in-specie share distribution to existing shareholders. Sydney-listed Armour Energy has appointed Jeff Schrull as the CEO for the proposed demerger and separate ASX listing of McArthur Oil & Gas, it said on September 2. Schrull brings over 30...
Industrycuereport.com

APAC, Europe, America region to materialize major revenue contributor for Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market through 2026

The latest Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Research Report 2026 contains complete Industry outlook, market manufacturers and key statistics analysis. The industry sales & Share, trends are all discussed, explained and analyzed. It provides marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders list, raw materials analysis, import and export analysis, Key success factors and Supply Chain Analysis.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

TotalEnergies inks deal to use Arun LNG storage tanks

As per the deal with Indonesian state-run Pertamina, TotalEnergies will the two tanks to store LNG from its international portfolio. Indonesia’s Petramina has signed a terminal use agreement with French TotalEnergies for the use of two storage tanks at the 3mn metric tons/year Arun LNG receiving and regasification terminal in Sumatra, it said on August 31.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Abu Dhabi’s Taqa mulling sales of oil and gas interests

The company in March unveiled a 10-year plan that focuses on renewable energy. The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company said September 1 it was reviewing its oil and gas operations as part of a goal to focus more on utilities and renewables. The company, known commonly as Taqa, said it...

