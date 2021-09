The Arc of Monroe’s board of directors recently named Tracy Petrichick as its new president and CEO. “Tracy has a long history with the Arc of Monroe and is the absolute best choice to be the next leader of our organization,” said Charles Konar, chair of the board of directors. “She understands the complex needs of an agency that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and will help guide us as we look forward to a sustained future and as we navigate new growth opportunities. She is an energetic, kind, compassionate leader who brings a wealth of experience and a passion for positivity.”