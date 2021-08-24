Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

89.1 percent of Larkin teachers stay put; average earns $71,969 per year

By Illinois Business Daily Reports
ilbusinessdaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 89.1 percent of teachers stay at Larkin High School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

ilbusinessdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Will Hollywood abandon Texas over abortion law?

Texas's controversial new abortion law could have a chilling effect on the film industry there, as some Hollywood heavyweights — including Patricia Arquette — call for a boycott of the state. Several entertainers took to social media in the wake of the Supreme Court's refusal in a 5-4 decision on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy