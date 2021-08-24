Kirby and Waddle Dee Nom on Junk Food in Ichiban Kuji Collection
Bandai Namco has shown off the line-up of Bandai Spirits Kirby lottery merchandise that will appear in Ichiban Kuji from September 24, 2021 called KIRBY’S BURGER. Those who are interested in the lottery can go to places such as Lawson and game centers, and spend 650 JPY per round. The main visual for this KIRBY’S BURGER Ichiban Kuji series features Kirby and Waddle Dee surrounded by junk food, as well as retro American signage. [Thanks, Game Watch!]www.siliconera.com
