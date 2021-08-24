Kirby and Waddle Dee Nom on Junk Food in Ichiban Kuji Collection

The world’s most famous Beam Katana-wielders is back. And, well, No More Heroes 3 is exactly what you expect it to be. It is equal parts garish and gory. There are lots of people with questionable moral compasses. It can demand precision, whether you’re cutting down aliens or plunging a toilet. Even some heartfelt moments sneak their way into it. In short, No More Heroes 3 is a lot and has a very distinct sense of style, which I think is exactly what people coming to it will want and expect.