JMU lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes released the fall 2021 schedule Thursday, including play-day events and an alumnae game in addition to an in-state matchup. The Dukes open the season by traveling to College Park, Md., on Sept. 26 to compete in the Maryland Play Day. After having the next weekend off, JMU travels to Charlottesville on Oct. 6 to battle Virginia. The Cavaliers won the matchup between the two teams this spring, 15-12.