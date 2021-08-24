Paralympics open in empty stadium — just like Olympics

US swimmer Haven Shepherd lost her legs as a baby after her parents detonated a bomb intended to kill the whole family. This week, at her maiden Paralympics in Tokyo, the upbeat teenager said her goals were all about "just going out and having fun". Shepherd was 14 months old and living in rural Vietnam when her birth parents -- who she has been told were having an affair and could not marry -- decided to take their own lives, as well as the child's. They strapped themselves to a bomb, held Haven and detonated the device, killing themselves instantly and blasting their tiny daughter 12 metres (40 feet) out of their hut.