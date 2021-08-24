Cancel
August 32-in-32: Seattle Kraken

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 32-in-32 Series is an annual event here at DobberProspects! Every day in August we will be bringing you a complete breakdown of a team’s draft and insights into their off-season movements thus far. Following this up, the September 32-in-32 Series will dive into every team’s prospect depth chart with fantasy insights and implications for the upcoming seasons. Check back often, because we plan on filling your hockey withdrawal needs until the season begins!

Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Wild, Islanders, Sharks, Hurricanes, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov may have settled on the terms of a new deal. Meanwhile, the New York Islanders finally announced the signings of four of their players. What’s the hold up on the other two? Tomas Hertl and the San Jose Sharks are not looking at an extension as both sides want to see how the season plays out and as the Montreal Canadiens take their time to figure out what they’ll do about the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer, it is believed the Hurricanes already have a long-term extension in play for the center.
NHLdobberprospects.com

August 32-in-32: Philadelphia Flyers

The 32-in-32 Series is an annual event here at DobberProspects! Every day in August we will be bringing you a complete breakdown of a team’s Draft, and insights into their off-season movements thus far. Following this up in September, we will dive into every team’s prospect depth charts with fantasy insights and implications for the upcoming seasons. Check back often, because we plan on filling your hockey withdrawal needs all off-season long!
NHLdobberprospects.com

August 32-in-32: Pittsburgh Penguins

The 32-in-32 Series is an annual event here at DobberProspects! Every day in August we will be bringing you a complete breakdown of a team’s Draft, and insights into their off-season movements thus far. Following this up in September, we will dive into every team’s prospect depth charts with fantasy insights and implications for the upcoming seasons. Check back often, because we plan on filling your hockey withdrawal needs all off-season long!
NHLdobberprospects.com

August 32-in-32: St.Louis Blues

The 32-in-32 Series is an annual event here at DobberProspects! Every day incAugust we will be bringing you a complete breakdown of a team’s Draft, and insights into their off-season movements thus far. Following this up in September, we will dive into every team’s prospect depth charts with fantasy insights and implications for the.
NHLbardown.com

The Seattle Kraken added a cool detail to their center ice design

The anticipation keeps on building for the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken as the team is putting together the finishing touches on their new facilities. Earlier today, the Kraken Community Iceplex revealed the new look of their practice arena and fans were quick to notice a really cool detail! At the red line, the Kraken have decided to put their secondary logo of an anchor along center ice. Maybe their hoping to weigh down the competition this season.
NHLdobberprospects.com

August 32-in-32: Vancouver Canucks

The 32-in-32 Series is an annual event here at DobberProspects! Every day incAugust we will be bringing you a complete breakdown of a team’s Draft, and insights into their off-season movements thus far. Following this up in September, we will dive into every team’s prospect depth charts with fantasy insights and implications for the.
NHLdobberprospects.com

August 32-in-32: Toronto Maple Leafs

The 32-in-32 Series is an annual event here at DobberProspects! Every day in August we will be bringing you a complete breakdown of a team’s draft and insights into their off-season movements thus far. Following this up, the September 32-in-32 Series will dive into every team’s prospect depth chart with fantasy insights and implications for the upcoming seasons. Check back often, because we plan on filling your hockey withdrawal needs until the season begins!
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Buffalo Sabres Mailbag: Eichel, Prospects, Outdoor Games & More

Welcome to the first Buffalo Sabres mailbag I’ve done in my time covering the team for THW. I knew that with the offseason winding down and the 2021-22 season fast approaching, Sabres fans must want some questions answered, especially with the slowdown in the hockey news cycle. Why is Jack Eichel still on the team? Will Eichel be traded before the season starts? Will the Sabres or Team X allow Eichel to have the surgery he wants? Basically, a bunch of Eichel questions, plus a whole lot of other topics I’m glad Sabres fans have on their minds.
NHLdobberprospects.com

August 32-in-32: Washington Capitals

The 32-in-32 Series is an annual event here at DobberProspects! Every day in August we will be bringing you a complete breakdown of a team’s draft and insights into their off-season movements thus far. Following this up, the September 32-in-32 Series will dive into every team’s prospect depth chart with fantasy insights and implications for the upcoming seasons. Check back often, because we plan on filling your hockey withdrawal needs until the season begins!
The Hockey Writers

Meet the Seattle Kraken: Forward Marcus Johansson

In anticipation of the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season, we at The Hockey Writers will be doing a deep dive on each player projected to be on the opening night roster. This installment of the series focuses on Marcus Johansson, who the Kraken signed in free agency. Age: 30. Position: C/LW.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

5 Bold Kraken Predictions for the 2021-22 Season

The Seattle Kraken enter their inaugural season with the immense challenge of matching the success of their predecessors, the 2017-18 Vegas Golden Knights. With a respectable roster and a weak Pacific Division, Seattle should at least stay out of the NHL’s basement and possibly challenge for a playoff spot. That...
NHLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Top defenseman Connor Murphy agrees to a 4-year contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks reached terms on a four-year contract extension with Connor Murphy, one of their top defensemen. The deal carries a $4.4 million salary-cap hit beginning in 2022-23. Murphy has a $3.85 million cap hit for the upcoming season, which will be his fifth with the Hawks since they acquired him in a 2017 trade from the Arizona Coyotes for Niklas Hjalmarsson. “When we acquired ...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Henderson Silver Knights Hire Tim Speltz

The Henderson Silver Knights finally have a general manager. The Vegas Golden Knights announced today that Tim Speltz has been hired as GM of the AHL squad, after they did not have someone holding that specific title last season. Kelly McCrimmon, GM of the Golden Knights, explained exactly why Speltz was the choice:
NHLchatsports.com

Carolina Hurricanes: Do the Montreal Canadiens regret the Aho offersheet?

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 19: Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes looks to take the draw during the first period in Game Two of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena on May 19, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Environmentcanescountry.com

Storm Advisory 9/1/21: NHL News, Daily Links, and Roundup

Could we be close to an NHL to the Olympic’s announcement?. To match, or not to match: Exploring both sides of the Montreal Canadiens’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi dilemma. [The Athletic $]. The ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones have hired Jason Payne, who becomes the only current Black head coach in North American pro...
NHLSports Illustrated

Vladimir Tarasenko Still Awaits a Trade

It's been almost two months since Vladimir Taransenko reportedly requested a trade from the St. Louis Blues earlier in the off-season. Despite weeks of speculation, however, the 29-year-old winger is no closer to changing teams. The Blues need the cap flexibility from shedding Taranseko's $7.5-million annual average salary. Cap Friendly...

