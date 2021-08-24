August 32-in-32: Seattle Kraken

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov may have settled on the terms of a new deal. Meanwhile, the New York Islanders finally announced the signings of four of their players. What’s the hold up on the other two? Tomas Hertl and the San Jose Sharks are not looking at an extension as both sides want to see how the season plays out and as the Montreal Canadiens take their time to figure out what they’ll do about the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer, it is believed the Hurricanes already have a long-term extension in play for the center.