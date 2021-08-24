Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Police Vindicate the ‘Thin Blue Line’ Patch Every Day

By Heather Mac Donald
manhattan-institute.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe village of Mount Prospect, Ill., prohibited its police officers earlier this month from wearing a “thin blue line” patch on their uniforms. The patch consists of a black-and-white U.S. flag with one blue stripe. It honors fallen cops and recognizes the role police play in protecting society from anarchy. Detractors insist the symbol makes people of color feel unsafe. Police chiefs and elected officials in San Francisco, Middletown and Manchester, Conn., and elsewhere have banned it.

www.manhattan-institute.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Mac Donald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Manhattan#Manchester#Middletown#French#Suv#Chicago Tribune#The Wall Street Journal#The Manhattan Institute#City Journal#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Chicago, ILdefendernetwork.com

More trauma: Chicago cop assaults sister walking dog

Another day, another episode of Black trauma. The latest video recording of a Black person having a violent encounter with an overly-aggressive and violent police officer. From the video, the victim’s statement and eye witness testimonies, the entire incident was instigated by the officer, whose name has yet to be made public.
Le Mars, IAKLEM

Le Mars Police Present “Blue Line” Award To Susemihl

(Le Mars) — The Le Mars Police Department has awarded its “Blue Line” Award to former mechanic Tom Susemihl. Susemihl, prior to his retirement, had for years serviced the Le Mars Police squad vehicles, and always helped get the cars back on the road as quick as possible. Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte presented the award to Susemihl on Wednesday.
Law EnforcementPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Justice For Antwan Gilmore: D.C. Protests Police Officer Fatally Shooting Black Man Who Was Asleep In His Car

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Twenty-seven-year-old Antwan Gilmore was asleep in his car on Wednesday when he was approached by Washington D.C. police officers, one of whom proved once again that cops—who are celebrated in “back the blue” circles for their bravery and willingness to put their lives on the line—often open fire at the faintest sign of perceived danger, and it’s actually civilians, particularly Black civilians, whose lives end up on the line and in the line of fire.
Georgia Staternbcincy.com

Young Black Man Viciously Beaten By Police In Georgia: Report

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Another young Black man was viciously beaten by police, this time in Douglas, Georgia. According to local news outlet DouglasNOW.com, Pernell Harris, 29, was nearly beaten to death by Coffee County Police last week. Now, Harris’ family and the Coffee County chapter of the NAACP are looking for answers.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Driver Caught With Egg On His Face, Fired After Company Connects Him With Spree Pelting Chicagoans With Raw Eggs

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A driver has been fired from Value Furniture after some sleuthing Chicagoans helped his company connect him with a year-long spree of pelting people walking on the street with raw eggs. Dozens of victims say they were struck with raw eggs launched out of a truck in 86 separate attacks that took place mostly on the North Side. Two people duck after an egg was hurled from a truck. (Facebook) Value Home Furniture released the following statement: The company was unaware that this driver was engaged in this unauthorized conduct. The driver was promptly terminated upon his wrongful actions being brought...
Law EnforcementPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Florida School Cop Filmed Body Slamming Black Girl Won’t Be Charged For The ‘Controlled Takedown’ That Left Teen Unconscious

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. In January of this year, the sheriff’s department in Osceola County, Florida, began an investigation into an incident in which a Black teenager was body-slammed and knocked unconscious by a school resource officer at Liberty High School in the city of Kissimmee. It was the kind of incident that serves as a reminder of why many Black people are uncomfortable with the very idea of police officers being called to schools to deal with altercations involving Black youth—because as study after study after study has shown, cops are simply more aggressive when dealing with Black people and Black bodies.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Woolworths customer films himself harassing an off-duty police officer while refusing to show a medical exemption for not wearing a mask

A shopper who refused to show his medical exemption for not wearing a mask, has filmed himself harassing an off-duty police officer in a NSW supermarket. In a video uploaded to TikTok on Monday, the female officer asks to see the customer's medical exemption inside the Woolworths store but he does not produce it or show any identification or documents.
Law Enforcementsandiegouniontribune.com

Man pistol-whipped by Colorado officer feared for his life

DENVER — A Black man who was pistol-whipped and choked by a suburban Denver police officer said Wednesday that he feared for his life during the violent confrontation that led to assault charges against the officer and later his resignation. In an interview, Kyle Vinson said he was afraid of...
West Hartford, CTwe-ha.com

West Hartford Police Establish Tip Line

The West Hartford Police Department has announced a telephone number and email address for the community to use to provide tips anonymously. The community will now have the opportunity to provide information to the West Hartford Police Department without needing to provide their own personal information. Capt. Eric Rocheleau, the...
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Chicago police warn of 'bump-and-run' carjacking tactic, where criminals rear-end victims

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents about a new carjacking tactic after a string of vehicular hijackings were reported on the North Side. Imagine you're sitting at a stop sign or a traffic light when it happens: the car behind you taps your bumper. When you get out to check the damage, that's when you find out: it's not a minor accident, but a carjacking in disguise.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

White security guard fatally shot Black man ‘over loud music’ at gas station

Thursday was Alvin Motley Sr’s birthday. But instead of celebrating, he was mourning the shooting death of his son by a security guard at a Memphis gas station. Alvin Motley Jr. was riding in a car with his girlfriend when they pulled into the Kroger station on Saturday evening to fill up. The security guard said something about the volume of the music coming from the car, his girlfriend told police.
TrafficPosted by
Indy100

Taxi driver discovers ‘drunk’ passenger was actually dead

A New York taxi driver was met with a spine-chilling discovery after carrying out what they thought was an ordinary journey. An unidentified person hailed the cab in the early hours of Tuesday and instructed the driver to take a woman to a nearby address in Queens, a police source told the New York Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy