Middle East

Israeli strikes hit Gaza; Palestinian teen killed in Nablus

abc10.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEL AVIV, Israel — Editor's Note: The video above is from May 2021. Israeli warplanes struck targets in Gaza overnight, drawing machine-gun fire from Hamas in the heaviest cross-border fighting since an 11-day war in May. In the occupied West Bank, officials said a Palestinian teen was killed in a clash Tuesday with the Israeli military.

NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Israel agrees to relax restrictions on the Gaza Strip

Israel approved a series of steps on Wednesday to relax restrictions on the Gaza Strip that were imposed since the IDF’s “Operation Guardian of the Walls” took place between May 10-21. The easing includes expanding Gaza’s fishing zone to 15 nautical miles and raising the number of Gazan merchants permitted...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Israel Again Making Concessions to Terror Rulers in Gaza, Ramallah

The government of Israel is once again making concessions to the terrorist organizations of Gaza, less than 48 hours after the death of 21-year-old Border Guard Police Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmueli, who succumbed to wounds suffered on August 21 when a 12-year-old Gazan stuck his gun through a hole in the border wall and fired multiple shots directly into the officer’s face.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Hamas ‘should be very worried’ by Israel’s maneuver towards Abbas

Hamas has good reason to be concerned by the recent meeting between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, a former senior Israeli defense official told JNS. According to Maj. Gen. (res.) Eitan Dangot, Israel’s former Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT),...
Middle EastWashington Post

Palestinians mourn man found shot in West Bank, blame Israel

BEIT UR AL-TAHTA, West Bank — Hundreds of people on Wednesday mourned the death of a man Palestinian health officials said was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. Raed Jadallah, 39, a resident of Beit Ur al-Tahta near Ramallah, was buried on Wednesday. According to the official...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Evicting 70,000 Dead Settlers From Jerusalem

The Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem is the oldest and largest Jewish cemetery in the world. Existing east of the Green Line (EGL) in eastern Jerusalem, it is considered “Arab land” by the New York Times, illegal by the United Nations, and against the desires of the acting President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, who craves a country with eastern Jerusalem as his capital, devoid of any Jews.
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Israeli Troops Shoot Dead Palestinian in West Bank, Health Ministry Says

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday. Village residents said there were no disturbances or clashes in the area at the time of the shooting, which occurred near the village of Beit Ur Al-Tahta, west of the city of Ramallah.
Middle EastRocky Mount Telegram

Israel OKs gestures to Palestinians after high-level meet

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister on Monday announced a series of gestures aimed at strengthening the Palestinian Authority, including plans to loan $150 million to the cash-strapped autonomy government in the occupied West Bank. The announcement came a day after Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Palestinian President Mahmoud...
Middle Eastmarketresearchtelecast.com

Israel offers to rescue Palestinian economy without resuming peace process

Economy for peace, but without territories. The new Government of Israel has offered to rescue the ruined Palestinian finances in order to consolidate in power the president of the Palestinian Authority (PA), the nationalist Mahmoud Abbas in the face of the emergence of Hamas Islam. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was received on Sunday night by the veteran rais in Ramallah, the PA’s administrative headquarters near Jerusalem, in a high-level bilateral meeting unprecedented since 2010. The announcement of the plan to strengthen the Palestinian economy presented by Gantz comes after Friday’s meeting in Washington between the US president. USA, Joe Biden, and the Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, who put an end to the disagreements of his predecessor in office, Benjamin Netanyahu, with the Democratic administrations.
POTUSBBC

Palestinian President Abbas holds rare talks with Israeli minister

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has held his first official meeting with a senior Israeli in more than a decade. Defence Minister Benny Gantz said he travelled to Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, on Sunday night to discuss security, civilian and economic issues. He told Mr Abbas that Israel would...
Middle EastThe State

Through four wars, toll mounts on a Gaza neighborhood

The electricity is out again tonight in what’s left of Zaki and Jawaher Nassir’s neighborhood. But from the shell of their sitting room, its wall blown open by Israeli missiles, twilight and a neighbor’s fire are enough to see by. Here, down a narrow lane called Al-Baali, just over a...
MilitaryRebel Yell

Israeli air strikes on Gaza after the launch of a fire balloon

(Jerusalem) Israel launched air strikes on Gaza on Monday after launching balloons into its territory from the Palestinian enclave that caused bushfires. The raids, which targeted locations in Gaza City, Khan Younes (south) and Jabalia (north), left no casualties but caused material damage, a Palestinian security source in the enclave said.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

After incendiary balloon attacks, Israel strikes Gaza.

After incendiary balloon attacks, Israel strikes Gaza. According to the IDF and a source inside Gaza, Israel launched airstrikes on the enclave on Monday after incendiary balloons released from the strip caused fires in the country’s south. The latest flare-up comes after dozens of people were hurt in border clashes...
Militaryhngn.com

Israel Launches Airstrikes Against Gaza; Border Truce Escalates

According to the IDF and a source inside Gaza, Israel began airstrikes on the enclave on Monday after incendiary balloons fired from the strip sparked fires in the country's south. Israel Carried Out Airstrikes. In a recently published article in The Times of Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces launched airstrikes...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Israel says it carried out airstrikes on Hamas targets after balloon attack

Israel Defense Forces announced on Twitter Monday that it carried out strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza in response to an earlier arson balloon attack. "All summer, Hamas launched arson balloons from Gaza into Israel," the tweet read. "In response to Hamas’ renewed attacks today, we struck a weapons manufacturing site, rocket launch site & tunnel entrances in Gaza."
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza in response to arson attacks

Israeli fighter jets struck several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Monday night in response to cross-border arson attacks earlier in the day, the Israeli military said in a statement. Among the sites hit were a weapons factory in Khan Younis, a tunnel shaft in Jabalya and an underground...
Middle Easttelegraphherald.com

Rights group: Israeli strikes on Gaza apparently broke law

JERUSALEM — Israeli airstrikes that demolished four high-rise buildings in the Gaza Strip during the war in May apparently violated international laws of war, a leading international human rights group said Monday, calling on the Israeli military to produce evidence justifying the attacks. Human Rights Watch noted that although no...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza; HRW alleges 'unlawful acts'

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said it struck Hamas targets in Gaza overnight and into Tuesday in response to incendiary balloons launched at Israel as a human rights advocacy organization accuses it of violating war laws during its siege on the Palestinian territory in May. Israeli warplanes...

