High Expectations Surround Southeast Valley Football

yourfortdodge.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh expectations surround Southeast Valley football as they open ranked #7 in the Radio Iowa Preseason Poll in Class 2A. There’s plenty of reason for that, SE Valley brings back many key pieces from last year’s District Title team that made the 1A State Quarterfinals. That group of returners includes All American Lineman Aaron Graves and standout QB Kolson Kruse. Coach Mike Swieter was a guest on this past Saturday’s” Hy-Vee Fort Dodge Coaches Corner”. During that appearance, Coach Swieter visited with Rob Jones. They talked about the excitement surrounding the program, the experience the program brings back and the move up to 2A from being 1A last year. The Jags open Friday hosting a talented Interstate 35 team that features a vaunted running game. The conversation is below.

