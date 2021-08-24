Cape May to rename beach after 16-year-old lifeguard who died on duty
Norman V. Inferrera III, the 16-year-old Cape May lifeguard who died Friday after his patrol boat capsized, will have a beach named after him in the Jersey Shore town. The Cape May Beach Patrol told Inferrera's family that Reading Avenue beach will be named in honor of the teen lifeguard, the boy's family said. Inferrera's medical bills are also being covered entirely by Cape May's municipal insurance.www.phillyvoice.com
