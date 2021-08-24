Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Vernon, MO

417 Athletics hosts Mt. Vernon Chamber volleyball tourney

Lawrence County Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article417 Athletics hosted a competitive volleyball tournament Saturday, Aug. 14. Eight teams, consisting of a total of 56 players, took part in the event, which was a fundraiser for the Mt. Vernon Area Chamber of Commerce. The teams, which adopted some colorful names, such as Safe Sets, Nice Ace, Merica, Hitmen and Mission Unblockable, vied for one of three cash prizes; $500 for first place, $300 for second and $200 for third. The winners were: 1st, Safe Sets; 2nd: Space Jam and 3rd, Mission Unblockable.

lawrencecountyrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Vernon, MO
Sports
City
Mount Vernon, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Mt Vernon Chamber#Nice Ace#Safe Sets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy