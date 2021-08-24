417 Athletics hosts Mt. Vernon Chamber volleyball tourney

417 Athletics hosted a competitive volleyball tournament Saturday, Aug. 14. Eight teams, consisting of a total of 56 players, took part in the event, which was a fundraiser for the Mt. Vernon Area Chamber of Commerce. The teams, which adopted some colorful names, such as Safe Sets, Nice Ace, Merica, Hitmen and Mission Unblockable, vied for one of three cash prizes; $500 for first place, $300 for second and $200 for third. The winners were: 1st, Safe Sets; 2nd: Space Jam and 3rd, Mission Unblockable.