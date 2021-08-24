Extra Strength Organic Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil with Peanut Butter Flavor
Treatibles presents Extra Strength Organic Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil with Peanut Butter Flavor for dogs. The oil is available in two potencies: 500mg CBD for dogs under 100 lb. and 1,000mg for dogs over 100 lb. The vegan, peanut-free oil includes natural peanut butter flavor. The oil droppers contain a custom CBD oil that has been crafted through a multi-phase extraction process. After the cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils and other beneficial properties are extracted from the hemp plant, the oil is cryogenically frozen to stabilize and preserve these beneficial elements. The oil then undergoes a thermal separation technique followed by distillation, resulting in a pure, clear, amber oil rich in CBD, along with supporting natural compounds.www.petproductnews.com
