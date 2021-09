We can't believe it, but the Mephisto train is starting to board once again; in fact, this writer, in particular, has already locked down a First Class ticket. Believe it or not, the signs are there — the devilish character could actually appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sure, we got pretty wild with the Mephisto speculation when WandaVision was on the air but here, there's some evidence that's actually pretty convincing. Because of that, hear us out before you log off or rage tweet.