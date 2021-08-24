Cancel
Last Week Tonight: John Oliver on Afghanistan Crisis & Studio Return

By Tom Chang
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Week Tonight host John Oliver is braving his next step during the ongoing COVID pandemic, a return to the studio and away from "the Void", where he's been filming remotely for his HBO talk series. At the end of the episode on August 22, Oliver announced that following the series' two-week hiatus, the show will return to its studio home on September 17. What's not known for now is whether that will mean a studio audience will be present. The HBO series remained one of the last late-night programs to remain in a "blank void" still filming remotely outside a studio. "The Void" is an animated character voiced by H. Jon Benjamin (Archer, Bob's Burgers) that interacts with Oliver.

