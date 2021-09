Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Southampton resident Andrew Cuomo sent his final missive as Governor to constituents on Monday evening, just hours before he officially stepped down at 11:59 p.m. in the wake of several scandals and the growing likelihood he would be impeached for alleged sexual harassment. In his emailed message, the governor focused on his accomplishments since entering office in 2011, while also noting there was more work to do.