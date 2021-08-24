Cancel
Maggie Q would sign up for sequel to The Protege

By Celebretainment
 9 days ago

Maggie Q would return for a sequel to 'The Protege'. The 42-year-old actress stars alongside Michael Keaton in Martin Campbell's action thriller and would love to team up with the cast and director on another movie. Maggie told Collider: "I would love more. I don't think I've ever really said...

