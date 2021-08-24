Maggie Q would sign up for sequel to The Protege

Actress and model Maggie Q has a long and varied career in both her native United States (she was born in Hawaii) and in a variety of Asian locations, most notably in Tokyo and Hong Kong, where she began as a model and was effectively discovered as an action star by none other than Jackie Chan. After a television and film career in Hong Kong, Chan cast Maggie in Rush Hour 2, which led to supporting roles in such works as Die Hard with a Vengeance, Mission: Impossible III, and even the table-tennis comedy Balls of Fury. In the last 10 years or so, Maggie has been making significant strides in television, being the lead in the long-running CW series “Nikita,” and with a starring role in the ABC/Netflix drama series “Designated Survivor,” opposite Kiefer Sutherland. In the three Divergent films, she played Tori Wu, and recently the pilot for the new Fox dramedy she stars in, “Pivoting,” got picked up for a series run beginning in January 2022.