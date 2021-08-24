Kathy Hochul Becomes New York's First Female Governor, Promises "New Era of Transparency"
Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York's 57th Governor shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning, becoming the first woman in state history to hold the position. In her first address to the people of New York later Tuesday afternoon, Hochul outlined her top priorities; reopening schools, combatting the Delta variant, expediting federal relief funds to New Yorkers who qualify and radically improving state government transparency.gothamist.com
Comments / 0