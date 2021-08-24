Toronto Raptors: Best case scenario for 4 star players in 2020-21
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Fred VanVleet #23 and Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) This upcoming NBA season could be one of the most unpredictable and intriguing in the history of the Toronto Raptors. This team did just lose Kyle Lowry and is coming off of an 11th place finish in the East, so a rebuild makes sense. Likewise, this team is full of holdovers from 2019, so a run at the postseason wouldn’t be crazy.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0