Toronto Raptors: Best case scenario for 4 star players in 2020-21

Two years after winning their first NBA championship in 2019, the Toronto Raptors found themselves out of the playoff picture and in the lottery. In many ways, this 2021 offseason sort of marked the beginning of a new era for Toronto. This summer saw the end of the tenure of arguably the greatest player to ever don a Raptors jersey, Kyle Lowry. The 35-year old, who won an NBA title and made six All-Star appearances as a Raptor, moved on to the next chapter of his career and took his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat.