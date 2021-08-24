Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Toronto Raptors: Best case scenario for 4 star players in 2020-21

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Fred VanVleet #23 and Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) This upcoming NBA season could be one of the most unpredictable and intriguing in the history of the Toronto Raptors. This team did just lose Kyle Lowry and is coming off of an 11th place finish in the East, so a rebuild makes sense. Likewise, this team is full of holdovers from 2019, so a run at the postseason wouldn’t be crazy.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Reaves
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Fred Vanvleet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Raptors: Ben Simmons likely out in Philly, Toronto hasn’t “appealed”

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives on DeAndre' Bembry #95 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) While the Toronto Raptors have been looking to retool their roster in order to get back to the postseason following their Tampa sabbatical, the Philadelphia 76ers have been trying to offload All-Star point guard Ben Simmons, as his horrendous playoff performance raised questions about his potential on a team with championship aspirations.
NBAYardbarker

Report: Raptors' Offer for Ben Simmons Hasn't Interested 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to waiver on their exorbitant asking price for Ben Simmons. With just over a month to go before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, the 76ers are reportedly telling teams they're willing to start the season with Simmons if their asking price isn't met, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania . The Toronto Raptors have reportedly made an offer for Simmons, but it hasn't appealed to Daryl Morey and Philadelphia's front office, Charnia reported Monday.
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: Pascal Siakam trade rumors squashed by agent

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 29: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors are entering a new era of basketball now that the Kyle Lowry departure is official, and they will assuredly be leaning on the services of Pascal Siakam to give the team stability and quality in this uncertain period. Despite that fact, plenty of teams were supposedly trying to pilfer him away from Toronto.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Grading the Toronto Raptors’ 2021 NBA offseason

Two years after winning their first NBA championship in 2019, the Toronto Raptors found themselves out of the playoff picture and in the lottery. In many ways, this 2021 offseason sort of marked the beginning of a new era for Toronto. This summer saw the end of the tenure of arguably the greatest player to ever don a Raptors jersey, Kyle Lowry. The 35-year old, who won an NBA title and made six All-Star appearances as a Raptor, moved on to the next chapter of his career and took his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat.
NBAraptorshq.com

Raptors Roster Review: How does Toronto’s rotation stack up now?

The Toronto Raptors are off the map right now as a unit, having finished their run in the NBA’s Summer League. Now we’re all just waiting for the inevitable Media Day to kick off the 2021-22 season. As it stands, the team has 19 players on the roster, which looks both the same and very different from last year. By training camp, one more player could be added before the final cut down to 17.
NBAchatsports.com

The biggest reason to believe Raptors' Pascal Siakam isn't going anywhere

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors, Bobby Webster, NBA Most Improved Player Award, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, DeMar DeRozan, National Basketball Association, Los Angeles Clippers. Rarely has a day gone by this offseason without a trade rumour linking Pascal Siakam to another NBA team. The 27-year-old forward has...
NBAYardbarker

Watanabe, Gillespie, Dekker, Bonga, or Wainright: Raptors Will Have Tough Battle for Final Cuts

The Toronto Raptors learned an important lesson last season: bench depth shouldn't be taken for granted. For the better part of the last decade, the Raptors have been known for their strength in numbers. They rarely had the best player on the court — save for Kawhi Leonard in 2019 — but they often had bench depth few teams could contend with. Year after year they seemed to fill their bench with valuable players: Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell, Delon Wright, Jakob Poeltl, C.J. Miles, Terrence Ross, and plenty of other quality bench players.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Masai Ujiri’s parting message to Kyle Lowry after leaving Raptors for Heat

While Masai Ujiri knew Kyle Lowry’s time with the Toronto Raptors was coming to an end, it didn’t make the transition any easier. In fact, it got tougher for the exec. Lowry left the Raptors this free agency, joining the Miami Heat through a sign-and-trade deal. The veteran guard inked a three-year, $85 million deal with Miami to pair up with his good friend Jimmy Butler in a bid to contend for the championship.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA News: Raptors President Clears Rift Between Coach, Star Player

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has a lot of work to do, and it would be fitting to start all that by clearing issues surrounding the team’s main figures. There is perhaps no other glaring conflict that needs to be addressed other than the one between head coach Nick Nurse and player Pascal Siakam.
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: 1 thing each 2021 Draft pick must improve

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: Scottie Barnes reacts after being drafted by the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors were able to restock the cupboards in the 2021 NBA Draft by adding three promising players with potential on both ends of the court. After adding Florida State sensation Scottie Barnes No. 4 overall, the Raptors used two consecutive second-round picks on Nebraska’s Dalano Banton and Louisville’s David Johnson.
NBAchatsports.com

Raptors schedule highlights: Toronto debuts, emotional reunions

Toronto Raptors, Toronto, Kyle Lowry, NBA Summer League, Paul Pierce, Washington Wizards, Masai Ujiri, Scotiabank Arena, Miami Heat, National Basketball Association. It was an eventful week for the Toronto Raptors. They wrapped up Summer League (if you watched the final game against Brooklyn, please contact MLSE for free season tickets), Masai Ujiri held a press conference to discuss his return (the vice chairman says the terms of his new contract last forever, which I believe is legally binding), and the 2021-22 NBA schedule was released in full on Friday.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Toronto Raptors 2021 NBA Free Agency Grades For Every Signing

With the Raptors now having moved on from Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, and Serge Ibaka, they’ve officially begun their rebuild and formed an exciting new core with Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., Khem Birch, and Chris Boucher. Here, though, is our Toronto Raptors 2021 NBA Free Agency grades for every signing post.
NBAchatsports.com

Should the Toronto Raptors have given Gary Trent Jr. a player option?

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 11: Alec Burks #18 of the New York Knicks in action against Gary Trent Jr. #33 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Even though the Toronto Raptors had to deal with saying goodbye to Kyle Lowry this offseason, fans can take solace in the fact that they were able to re-sign guard Gary Trent Jr. on a long-term contract. If everything goes as planned, Trent could end up staying in Toronto until 2024.
NBAchatsports.com

Raptors odds: Vegas thinks Toronto will likely miss the playoffs

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 29: Head coach Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 29, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: Masai Ujiri confirms Kyle Lowry is the GROAT

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri (right) hugs guard Kyle Lowry (7) Mandatory Credit:Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports. While the Toronto Raptors did manage to hold on to executive and 2019 championship architect Masai Ujiri after months of questions about his future, the franchise had to swallow a very bitter pill by watching Kyle Lowry depart for the Miami Heat. For the first time in almost a decade, Lowry will not ply his trade in Toronto.

Comments / 0

Community Policy