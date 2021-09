Cathy, 68, isn’t happy to be in the emergency room again. — Every few months, her COPD flares and sends her to the hospital. This time, she vows to walk out if they try to admit her. She can’t take the lack of privacy, the sleepless nights, the needle sticks, or the endless waiting around. Nor does she want to leave her husband and young grandson. The hospital is 30 miles away, so they can only visit on weekends.