FanGraphs Audio: Bowling Green’s Taj Bradley and Shawn Murnin Call From the Road
FanGraphs Audio is here a bit early this week, featuring a combined interview with a surging Rays prospect and his own radio broadcaster. David Laurila welcomes Taj Bradley, a 20-year-old right-hander whose strong year saw him promoted to High-A, and Shawn Murnin, the voice of the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The trio discuss things like famous baseball alumni from their former clubs, staying in shape with no minor league season last year, and learning Australian slang from teammate Curtis Mead. Bradley also shares how he learned to pitch relatively late, and Shawn tells us about getting to travel with the team again and what it was like to cover Wander Franco.blogs.fangraphs.com
