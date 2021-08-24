Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

FanGraphs Audio: Bowling Green’s Taj Bradley and Shawn Murnin Call From the Road

By Dylan Higgins
fangraphs.com
 9 days ago

FanGraphs Audio is here a bit early this week, featuring a combined interview with a surging Rays prospect and his own radio broadcaster. David Laurila welcomes Taj Bradley, a 20-year-old right-hander whose strong year saw him promoted to High-A, and Shawn Murnin, the voice of the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The trio discuss things like famous baseball alumni from their former clubs, staying in shape with no minor league season last year, and learning Australian slang from teammate Curtis Mead. Bradley also shares how he learned to pitch relatively late, and Shawn tells us about getting to travel with the team again and what it was like to cover Wander Franco.

blogs.fangraphs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Green#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Astros sign veteran catcher Butera

SEATTLE -- With backup catcher Jason Castro on the injured list with a knee injury, the Astros made a move to bolster their catching depth Tuesday by signing 38-year-old veteran Drew Butera to a Minor League deal. He’ll report to Triple-A Sugar Land in the coming days and should presumably join the Astros at some point in the season's final month.
MLBYardbarker

3 MLB Teams That Should Consider Signing Brad Hand

When the Toronto Blue Jays acquired left-handed reliever Brad Hand at the MLB trade deadline, most folks north of the border were happy to see the team making substantial additions to its roster. After all, you can never have enough relief pitching, and it’s especially desirable to have a reliable...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers activate Niko Goodrum, Wily Peralta from injured list as MLB rosters expand

Only a few years ago, September 1 annually brought a flurry of new Detroit Tigers to Comerica Park as MLB rosters expanded for the season's final month. All members of the 40-man roster were eligible to play, giving playoff contenders a boost down the stretch and rebuilding teams an opportunity to offer their young players a taste of the big leagues.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Cut Wide Recever.

The Chicago Bears like many teams are forced to make some tough decisions today as they cut down their rosters. The latest cut has the Bears moving on from a wide receiver they saw some potential in but was just never able to grab a permanent role. General manager Ryan...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees need to fix clear problem with John Sterling and radio broadcast

Last season, teams had to make sacrifices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of these sacrifices was broadcasters calling away games remotely from monitors instead of being present at the ballpark. While this was a situation they were not used to, it was understandable considering the unprecedented times upending everyone’s lives.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Tennessee-Bowling Green

Tennessee will kick off its 2021 season Sept. 2 against Bowling Green under first-year head coach Josh Heupel at Neyland Stadium. The 2021 season-opening game against Bowling Green commences the centennial celebration of Neyland Stadium, which opened in 1921. How to watch Tennessee-Bowling Green. Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee) Time:...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Detroit Tigers are Choosing AJ Hinch over Incompetence

In the wake of Tuesday’s decision to restructure the front office, the influence of AJ Hinch on the Detroit Tigers organization is strong and growing. When AJ Hinch chose to take the Detroit Tigers manager job this past offseason, many fans and analysts around the MLB questioned why he would come to Detroit instead of joining forces with a more contention-ready roster or a more analytics-driven organization. If AJ had his sights set on greater influence than merely managing a clubhouse and lineup card, it seems as though he’s found it in Detroit.
MLBfangraphs.com

FanGraphs Audio: Len Kasper and Lenny DiNardo Talk Music

On this week’s show, a pair of Lens talk about the intersection of music and baseball. Plus, an extended conversation about Joey Votto. At the top of the program, David Laurila welcomes Len Kasper and Lenny DiNardo for a conversation that is a bit more about tunes than baseball. Lenny shares what it was like to face the Yankees in his major league debut back in 2004, and how baseball science has changed since then. Meanwhile, Len shares his pick for the best rock album ever and what it was like to sing in front of the Wrigley faithful. The trio also go deep on their favorite musically-inclined current and former players. [2:32]
NBANBA

Bulls sign free agents Bradley, Green, and Dotson

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed center Tony Bradley, re-signed forward Javonte Green, and re-signed guard Devon Dotson to a Two-Way contract. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed. Bradley (6-10, 260) was the 28th selection in the 2017 NBA Draft to...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Blake Snell, Padres shut out Diamondbacks

Left-hander Blake Snell pitched seven no-hit innings and combined with two relievers on a three-hitter as the San Diego Padres notched a 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Snell struck out 10 and walked two while throwing 107 pitches before departing. He retired the final...
MLBlive5news.com

Williams and Seymour Promoted to Bowling Green

CHARLESTON, S.C. - On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that infielder Alika Williams and pitcher Ian Seymour have been promoted from the Charleston RiverDogs roster to High-A Bowling Green. With today’s transactions, 14 RiverDogs have been elevated to Bowling Green during the 2021 season. Williams departs with an...
Petsmilb.com

Turbo up to new tricks in Bowling Green

It was only a matter of time before baseball's sticky stuff issue made it to the Minor Leagues. But it’s incredibly unlikely that many people expected pine tar or other grip-enhancing substances to be of extreme detriment to a fan favorite: The bat dog. Fortunately for Turbo -- the yellow...
Kentucky Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rome Braves travel to Kentucky for road series at Bowling Green

After a homestand against the Greenville Drive, the Rome Braves are off to Kentucky to battle the High-A East — South Division-leading Bowling Green Hot Rods in their final regular-season meeting of the year. So far in 2021, the Braves are 9-21 against the Hot Rods. Before Rome starts its...
Bowling Green, OHchatsports.com

Bowling Green Wins MAC Women's FAR Award For Ninth Time

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University women’s athletics program has been named the winner of the 2020-21 Mid-American Conference Women’s Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR) Academic Achievement Award. This marks the ninth time in program history for the Falcons to win this prestigious annual award. The FAR Awards are...
NFLPosted by
The Blade

Replacing Morris a tall task for Bowling Green football

BOWLING GREEN — How does a team replace an NFL player?Bowling Green State University’s football team is dipping into the fountain of youth as it continues its rebuild, and with that question in mind, it includes finding someone to fill the shoes of Buffalo Bills rookie Quintin Morris.“A lot of youth at that position, but a lot of talent at that position,” Falcons head coach Scot Loeffler said. “With time, we think that can be a strength. ... It’s not right now, but with time, that whole room could be pretty good.”Morris was not just pretty good.He was excellent.He led the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy