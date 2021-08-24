FanGraphs Audio: Bowling Green’s Taj Bradley and Shawn Murnin Call From the Road

On this week’s show, a pair of Lens talk about the intersection of music and baseball. Plus, an extended conversation about Joey Votto. At the top of the program, David Laurila welcomes Len Kasper and Lenny DiNardo for a conversation that is a bit more about tunes than baseball. Lenny shares what it was like to face the Yankees in his major league debut back in 2004, and how baseball science has changed since then. Meanwhile, Len shares his pick for the best rock album ever and what it was like to sing in front of the Wrigley faithful. The trio also go deep on their favorite musically-inclined current and former players. [2:32]