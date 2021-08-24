Cancel
Homeless

Airbnb vows free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Airbnb offered free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally today and sought more assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company. “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up,” said CEO Brian Chesky on Twitter. “I hope this inspires other business leaders to do the same. There’s no time to waste.”

