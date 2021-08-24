Woman Critically Injured Waiting for Cedar Point Ride

A Genesee County woman remains in critical condition at an Ohio hospital following an accident at Cedar Point August 15. 44-year-old Rachel Hawes of Swartz Creek was hit in the head by a hand sized piece of metal while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster ride. Cedar Point officials and the Ohio Department of Agriculture are investigating the incident. Officials say the ride was probably going at max speed, around 120 miles per hour, at the time of the incident.