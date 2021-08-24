Morning Report: Henry Cejudo says Gable Steveson could beat Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou ‘in the next couple of years’
At only 21 years old and fresh off an Olympic gold medal win at 125 kg in the Tokyo games, Gable Steveson has the combat sports world at his finger tips. Since winning gold last month, Steveson has hinted at a possible move to MMA, courting UFC President Dana White and saying “who wouldn’t want to be the baddest man on the planet?” It’s an enticing proposition for the budding star and one that fellow Olympic champion Henry Cejudo understands better than most, which is why Cejudo is taking the time to offer his brother-in-gold some advice on how to proceed.www.mmafighting.com
Comments / 0