Screenwriting 101: Amy Tofte

blcklst.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I came from a day-job world as a writer and I know that there are a lot of people out there where they’re trying to write when they can. I still use that mentality. I’ll make an assignment like when I have limited time to write, and go write a letter as the character to somebody or write a monologue. Or a short scene. Create profiles and histories for characters. Sometimes, it’s the most eye‑opening thing. Writing something simple from the character’s point of view. I’ve even recorded myself because I live in LA, of course, I’m always driving. I’ll record a monologue and then transcribe it. Things like that have been helpful for character development.”

gointothestory.blcklst.com

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

The Commuting Writer

If your commute to work is a half-hour or longer, there is every reason in the world you should use that time on your writing projects. Let’s have a show of virtual hands: How many of you commute to work? At least 30 minutes, maybe an hour or more?. Huh....
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Screenwriting Back to Basics, Day 3: Plot Emerges From Character

No matter what paradigm or theory you use to craft your screenplay’s plot, the single most important thing you can do is this: Start with your characters. As we prepare for the 2021 Zero Draft Thirty September Challenge, a five-part series on Screenwriting Back to Basics. Today: Plot emerges from Character.
ComputersPosted by
IndieWire

The Best Screenwriting Software to Launch Your Writing Career

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Anyone who has tried to dabble in screenwriting knows that the barriers to entry are far higher than they initially seem. In addition to the artistic aspects, which can take a lifetime to master, there is a multitude of formatting rules that must be adhered to, and a poorly spaced margin or a misplaced slugline in a script is a dead giveaway that the...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Page One: “The Queen” (2006)

Page One drops us right into a pivotal moment in which Tony Blair will be elected Prime Minister. You may download the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
Moviesfilmcourage.com

What Screenwriters Should Know About The Black List – Christian Elder

Film Courage: For a writer who’s never submitted to The Black List, how does it work?. Christian Elder, Screenwriter: The Black List I think it’s important to point out is you upload a screenplay to their website. The website more or less is a collection of screenplays that are written by anybody. Anybody can upload a screenplay or a tv pilot to The Black List. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are in the world. You can go ahead and do so and those scripts are evaluated. Now the one thing is though you’re going to be paying a monthly fee and that is I think the monthly fee is $30.00 for that script to be hosted on the site and for each evaluation you must pay a $75.00 fee. Now if you have the money to do that (which for some that can be a little tight to afford) but if you have the money to do that, it’s very much worth the while because The Black List is probably the main, it’s the central access that you will have to the the the film industry on these days specifically if you’re not in Hollywood and you don’t have an agent or some kind of representation that can submit your work and get you meetings if you don’t have access to representation, an agent or a manager that can submit your scripts or get you meetings, it’s worthwhile to post your script on The Black List. The other thing that’s really wonderful about The Black List is that the readers there provide coverage for your scripts…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).
Entertainmentblcklst.com

The Business of Screenwriting: Everything You Wanted to Know About Specs

Part 19: The value of a spec script… even if it doesn’t sell. “There’s every reason for you to have a goal of writing a spec script and selling it. Take that dream, make it your own and use it to fuel your creative aspirations. But also know this: Even if that spec does not sell, it still has value to you as a writer.”
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

“The Story We Know”

Reflections on a poem by Martha Collins. I read a poem to begin each day. This was today’s poem. and Good bye at the end. That’s every story we know,. the picture, or follow the words to the next line:. The way to begin is always the same Hello. But...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

On Writing

“I never correct anything and I never go back to what I have written, except to the foot of the last page to see where I have got to. If you once look back, you are lost. How could you have written this drivel? How could you have used ‘terrible’ six times on one page? And so forth. If you interrupt the writing of fast narrative with too much introspection and self-criticism, you will be lucky if you write 500 words a day and you will be disgusted with them into the bargain.”
MoviesMovieMaker

Screenwriting Competitions to Enter in September, Presented by Film Freeway

September is a huge month for screenwriting competitions, with some of the heaviest hitters — like the Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition and Final Draft Big Break Screenwriting Contest — offering you a chance to finally transform your years of caffeinated typing into the career you fantasize about. We’re offering...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPosted by
GMA

Sophia Bush announces engagement to boyfriend Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush is engaged to her boyfriend Grant Hughes. The "One Tree Hill" alum revealed the exciting news Tuesday on Instagram, sharing a stunning photo of them together on a boat in Lake Como, Italy, with Hughes down on one knee. "So it turns out that being your favorite person's...
WWEComicBook

The Rock Responds To His Doppleganger

Dwayne Johnson has a doppelganger and he's finally responded to the look alike on social media. The Rock's Internet twin is none other than Alabama Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields. Social media made the officer into a social media sensation. Johnson caught wind of Fields and invited the cop to have a drink sometime while also thanking him for his service. Humorously, the WWE star also said that there had to be some The Rock stories on his end. (One look at the officer would seem to indicate that makes all the sense in the world. Check out Johnson's tweet down below.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Leaves Canada, Reveals the Next Time She’ll See Fiance Blake Moynes

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes don’t just have to beat the Bachelor odds, the newly engaged couple are also already facing the struggles of a long-distance relationship. “This was our first selfie together on May 18th. We started our relationship in a bubble only to continue our engagement in a bubble. For months we couldn’t be seen together. Our secret trips never felt long enough. We couldn’t wait to experience life together. Real life,” the 30-year-old Bachelorette captioned a black-and-white snap with Moynes, 31, on Wednesday, August 18, via Instagram. “The simple things that many of us forget to appreciate. Like the drive to get the coffee together. Or spending time together surrounded by family. Grandma taking a pic with her iPad. Or the simplicity of walking the dogs together. Walking through the ice cream isle [SIC] deciding a flavor to share. Holding hands during that three hour road trip. Being a tourist in a city together. Laughing from the spontaneous moments.”
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Who Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Bartender Wells Adams’ Soon-to-Be Wife?

Wells Adams made his television debut during the premiere of Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016 and was ultimately sent home in Week 6. But he hadn’t given up on finding love that fast. Later that year, Wells tried his luck on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, and though his romance with Ashley Iaconetti looked promising, their relationship soon fizzled, and Wells was sent packing, yet again.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Fans Say Nia Long Is ‘Killing It’ as She Works Out in Skimpy Black Top in New Video

Nia Long celebrated "Nia Long Day" in New York City by sharing a video that showed her working out while clad in a skimpy black top and her fans had their say. American actress Nia Long is known for starring as Beulah "Lisa" Wilkes on the sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." She has starred in many other movies and television series and is a recipient of multiple awards.

