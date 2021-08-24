Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Jeremiah Gemmel, Linebacker, UNC Tarheels

By The NFL Draft Bible
Posted by 
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 9 days ago

Pos: LB

Ht: 6005

Wt: 225

DOB: 11/5/98

Eligible: 2022

Sharpsburg, GA

East Coweta High School

Jeremiah Gemmel

UNC Tarheels

Pros:

Coyle: Long armed MIKE linebacker for the Tarheels. Quick first step in the second level, is able to shoot gaps with good acceleration. Shows good ability to blitz from the A-gap and outside the tackle. Moves laterally well as he scrapes across gaps. Strong in his gap, doesn’t allow ball carriers to run through him. Gemmel has a fast trigger when coming downhill, looking to blow up blockers or make a tackle. In the passing game, Gemmel has good eyes when dropping in zone coverage. Dropped in deep zones at times and stayed with receivers. Could be used more in man coverage on running backs out of the backfield. His eyes stay in the right spot and are able to read the quarterback. Paired with good instincts, Gemmel is consistently in the right spot to make a play. Subscribe for full article

Comments / 0

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
250
Followers
1K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Nfl Draft#American Football#Unc Tarheels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos roster cuts: Denver made 7 moves on Tuesday

The Denver Broncos added some depth at running back and parted ways with six other players on Tuesday. The team’s roster is now at the NFL’s 85-player limit for the second week of preseason. Here’s a quick recap of Denver’s moves.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Titans Sign Recent Patriots Cut, 2020 Draft Pick

Foxboro South: Still very much a thing for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are signing linebacker Cassh Maluia, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Maluia, a Wyoming product, was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2020 draft. He played sparingly as a rookie, being used largely on special teams while logging just 10 defensive snaps. The Patriots cut Maluia in the offseason, but after he failed to latch on elsewhere, there was a reunion during training camp following the season-ending Raekwon McMillan injury.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Justin Herbert receives high praise from retired QB Drew Brees

The Los Angeles Chargers found their quarterback of the future last season in Justin Herbert. On Sunday Night Football, longtime NFL quarterback Drew Brees has high praise for Herbert. Brees, who retired following last season, compared Herbert to one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. Brees: Herbert is one of the...
NFL247Sports

Denver Broncos waive rookie WR Seth Williams and QB Brett Rypien

The Denver Broncos are waiving rookie wide receiver Seth Williams and quarterback Brett Rypien, according to reports from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and James Palmer. Williams was a sixth-round draft pick out of Auburn in the 2021 NFL Draft while Rypien played college football at Boise State and signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Patriots Notebook: New England willing to trade DL depth; Malcolm Butler considering retiring

The Patriots are looking to pick up some draft picks for guys they might otherwise have to cut on their defensive line. There are usually trades and always trade rumors around the roster cutdown deadline as teams maneuver to bring their roster to 53. According to Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback, New England, which is deep in its front seven, is hunting for trade partners:
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Don’t trade Zach Ertz to Minnesota

As things presently stand, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ tight end depth is in flux. On one hand, all three of the team’s 2020 contributors are back, with Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, and Richard Rodgers all in the final year of their respective contracts, but that isn’t necessarily a good thing. No,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Releasing Former First Round Pick

Just a few months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. After leaving the Raiders for one year with the Cleveland Browns, Joseph eventually made his return to the team. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval.

Comments / 0

Community Policy