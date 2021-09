Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for some time now, and it seems that everyone in the industry has an opinion when it comes to The Tribal Chief. Recently Roman Reigns criticized CM Punk when he said that Punk wasn’t, “as good or as over as a John Cena, wasn’t as good or as over or moved the needle like The Rock.” Roman also took credit for the success of this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view when he posted a tweet saying “legit needle moving.”