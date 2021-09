Jay Arrieta is now using his second chance to help others struggling on the street. He was incarcerated for 11 years, had been arrested more than 50 times, and was homeless for many years. When he got out of prison, he couldn't find a job so he got a grant to go to barber school and found his passion in cutting hair. Now, he offers his barber services and a mobile shower trailer multiple times a week to anyone who needs it.