EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Oliver’s Confluential Films has expanded its executive team, tapping Charlotte Koh as its first President and Prince Baggett as Head of Film. In their new roles, Koh and Baggett will continue the company’s strategic growth and allow it to further expand its creative footprint. Koh will report to Confluential Founder and CEO Tommy Oliver, working to help drive the organization’s vision, operational strategy, and hiring needs, while co-managing the development team and their projects. Baggett will lead Confluential’s motion picture group with an emphasis on studio fare from diverse creators with appropriate representation in front of and behind the camera. He will report to Koh, and both...