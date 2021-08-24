Cancel
Report: Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Release Date, Price & Details Leak via PSN Store

By Kenneth Araullo
mp1st.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the Destiny 2 event set for later today, the Destiny 2 The Witch Queen release date has surfaced as pre-order details are now up on the PlayStation Store. The information comes in the form of screenshots on the mobile version of the Store, where the Deluxe Edition is priced at $119.95 AUD, which puts it at around $85-$90 in US currency. The screenshots also reveal the Destiny 2 The Witch Queen release date, which seems to be on February 23, 2022.

