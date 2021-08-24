Report: Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Release Date, Price & Details Leak via PSN Store

Given the somewhat tradition of annual launches from the franchise, it’s already well known that Call of Duty: Vanguard will be set for release at some point around October/November this year. As to exactly when, however, still remains something of a mystery. Following a report via DSOGaming, however, a reliable leak source has revealed new information regarding the upcoming title and not only claims to know the exact release date but also has some excellent news in regards to those who are getting sick and tired of encountering cheaters (and yes, this even includes Warzone!).