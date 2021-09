Sometimes you need to know how to access your router's settings. But really, that moment comes along so infrequently that it's easy to forget just how to do so. If you're like most Americans with broadband Internet, you probably have a router at home which broadcasts the Wi-Fi network that your devices use. Many people rent a modem from their Internet provider which has a Wi-Fi router built in, but it's also common to buy one of the best cable modems and router to avoid paying your ISP rental fees. Plus, the best Wi-Fi routers offer great performance and extra security features.