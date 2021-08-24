Cancel
The Daily Chop: Loss to Yankees, Soroka booth debut, Anthopoulos interview, and more

By Dillon Cloud
Talking Chop
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves fell to the Yankees on Monday, which left them just one game of shy of a ten-game win streak. Fortunately, the most important thing is their standing in the NL East, upon which they have a 4.5 game advantage. Atlanta reeled off nine straight wins at a time when both the Mets and Phillies struggled, and have now taken hold of a division that seemed out of reach for so much of the season. If the Braves can survive the upcoming gauntlet against some tough opponents, they should be well-positioned for September and all the intradivision games that lie ahead.

