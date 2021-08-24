Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Human, Swine Waste Pose Dual Threats to Water Quality After Flooding

By Matt Shipman
ncsu.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study that monitored surface waters in the wake of 2018’s Hurricane Florence finds that waters contaminated by fecal bacteria were affected by both human and swine waste. “We found that surface waters in eastern North Carolina were more likely to face dual contamination than to be contaminated by either human waste or swine waste by themselves,” says Angela Harris, corresponding author of the study and an assistant professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering at North Carolina State University.

news.ncsu.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contaminated Water#Water Resources#Water Contamination#Water Systems#Water Quality#Extreme Weather#Ph D#Nc State#Chapel Hill#C00103
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Florida Statecoastalbreezenews.com

Water Quality Report in Review

Water quality has been discussed for a number of years within the entire State of Florida. Billions are being spent to address the conditions of the Florida Everglades. The restoration of that special ecological area, and repair of the Herbert Hoover Dike, which holds back potentially life-threatening flooding events along the 143-mile earthen dam that surrounds Lake Okeechobee, have received much attention.
Wildlifencsu.edu

Researchers Sequence Genome of Drug-Resistant Salmonella Enteritidis Strain That Can Sicken Poultry

Researchers from North Carolina State University sequenced the genome of a virulent Salmonella Enteritidis strain that sickened two poultry flocks in consecutive years and found that it was both antibiotic resistant and could potentially infect humans. Characterizing the strain, designated SE_TAU19, will aid public health agencies in tracing outbreaks and preventing exposures.
Healthncsu.edu

Pre- and Probiotics Keep Intestinal Barriers Strong

We hear a lot about how probiotics are key to gut health, and therefore an important component of overall health. The same goes for prebiotics, another weapon in the arsenal of gut-helping molecules. But how do pre- and probiotics work, exactly, and are they all created equal?. “There are a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy