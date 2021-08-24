Cancel
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Tom Holland Says What We See In The Trailer Is "Just The Tip Of The Iceberg"

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 9 days ago

It was a long time coming, but the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was finally released last night. Despite an unfinished version leaking beforehand, the preview did not disappoint, and we've been left with a lot of questions about where the threequel is going to take us in the MCU's Multiverse (it certainly feels like we're heading "Into the Spider-Verse," eh?).

